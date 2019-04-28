

Damage to the BC Ferries vessel Spirit of British Columbia has forced the service to cancel noon sailings on the popular Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen from April 30 through May 2.

The ship was removed from service because of damage it suffered during Saturday’s wind storm. Specialized technicians are currently repairing the vessel, BC Ferries said.

To cope with anticipated traffic flows, the ferry service has added extra sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on the Queen of New Westminster at 8 p.m. on the three affected days.

These changes come after a weekend of delays due to high winds and mechanical issues, which led to a three-sailing wait for much of the weekend.

#CurrentConditions as of 4:36pm #SwartzBay - #Tsawwassen next scheduled sailings at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm - 100% full. Now ticketing for the 9pm - 75% full. Monitor conditions here: https://t.co/F5hyy8iMAZ ^oj — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) April 28, 2019

For the latest information on service disruptions, visit BC Ferries notices here.