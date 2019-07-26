

Vulnerable seniors aren't the only ones who fall prey to online fraudsters – millennials are getting duped in much higher numbers.

That's according to the Vancouver Police Department, which has released statistics challenging the stereotype that older people are the most common victims of cyber fraud.

"The generation that grew up with the internet has become the largest group of people defrauded online," the department said Friday in a news release.

The numbers show that from Jan. 1 through March 31, millennials between the ages of 19 and 35 were the victims in roughly half of the 1,410 reported cases of cybercrime.

There were 684 victims in that age group, compared to just 106 who were between the ages of 56 and 65, and a mere 78 who were 66 or older.

Of all the reported cybercrimes, police said 51 per cent were fraud-related, with losses totalling more than $1 million.

To help raise awareness among millennials, and to play off the assumption that seniors are more likely to become victims, police have launched a campaign called #NANAsays featuring a savvy grandma who schools her grandchild on internet safety.

The campaign is made up of a series of fake text conversations between the two, covering everything from fake Craigslist sales to phishing scams.

"Nana! I found an amazing deal on a phone. Can you lend me $100?" the grandchild says in one exchange.

"$100? Is it a flip phone, Sam?" she replies.

Authorities released a list of ways to protect yourself from different kinds of fraud, and what to do if you realize too late that you were a victim, on the VPD website.