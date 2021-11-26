More Merritt, B.C., residents may be able to return home this weekend after devastating floods

Vancouver -

More Merritt, B.C., residents may be allowed to return home this weekend, depending on testing results.

The official go-ahead for residents part of the city's Phase 2 return plan will be dependent on final water testing results, which are expected Friday. Phase 2 includes those living between the RCMP station and Nicola Avenue.

Mayor Linda Brown says this is a major milestone for Merritt as it recovers from devastating flooding that forced the entire city to be under evacuation order.

"I know nothing can be said to ease the angst that you're all feeling, but we are trying our best to get you answers and we are steadily working towards repairing infrastructure so that we can bring all of you home safely," she said in an update Thursday.

A boil water advisory remains in effect and people returning home are advised to use as little water as possible.

Those who return home will still be on evacuation alert and should be ready to leave again at a moment's notice. Before returning, residents should ensure they have enough food and essential supplies to be self-sufficient, as these items are limited in the city.

The first group of residents returned home on Tuesday. Details on access for residents in Phase 3, or those living south of Nicola Avenue, are expected to be released Friday.

Residents are being warned that the city they're "returning to is not the same city they left."