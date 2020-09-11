VANCOUVER -- Several more flights have been added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure warning list.

The BC Centre for Disease Control posted about the trips on social media Thursday. Most of the latest flights were international, and passed through Vancouver International Airport.

Those flights were:

Aug. 30 – Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 33 to 37)

Sept. 2 – Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows five to 11)

Sept. 4 – Air India flight 1143 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Passengers arriving internationally are required to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease.

One flight recently added to the list, however, was domestic and used the Victoria International Airport. That flight, Air Canada 195, went from Toronto to Victoria on Sept. 5. Rows one to four were affected, the BCCDC says.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.

Passengers seated in the identified rows may be at greater risk of exposure.

More than 80 flights that travelled in or out of B.C. were added to federal or provincial exposure warning lists. So far, 11 flights that took off in September have been added to B.C.'s list.