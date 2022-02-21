More funding for B.C. Wildfire Service in Tuesday's provincial budget

After a horrendous wildfire and flooding season in 2021, dealing with the impacts of climate change will be one of the themes of Tuesday's provincial budget, and will include funding for year-round staffing for the B.C. Wildfire Service, according to the finance minister.

From the legislature, Selina Robinson said further details would be provided when the budget is tabled but that having staff on-hand to deal with wildfires throughout the year will allow for some important preventative work to be done.

"This approach will deliver all pillars of emergency management, prevention and mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery," said Robinson Monday.

The public safety minister previously said a new framework to deal with emergencies and climate change would be presented in the fall.

B.C. has seen several destructive wildfire and flooding seasons over the past five years. During a heat dome last summer, hundreds died, a wildfire destroyed the village of Lytton and, later in the year, flooding struck the province's agricultural heartland.

"It's an acknowledgement of what we have seen with B.C. wildfire season starting sooner and ending later each year," Robinson told reporters. "It is an investment. It is an example of the kind of changes we need to make, the kind of changes that we will make, to strengthen our defences while we continue the fight against climate change."

The minister also said the budget would include more services for British Columbians and make sure "no one was left behind."

With pandemic restrictions easing, it's unclear how much money would need to be set aside for recovery programs.

The NDP campaigned in 2017 and 2020 on affordability, yet housing remains a massive expense. Renters are still waiting on a $400-a-year rebate promised during previous election campaigns.

Prior to the pandemic, B.C. had balanced budgets. Last year's deficit was originally projected to be $10 billion and most recently reduced to under $2 billion. Asked whether the books will be in the red again, the finance minister said we'll have to wait until Tuesday.

Robinson will present her budget in the house at around 2 p.m.