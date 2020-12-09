VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several more flights with COVID-19 cases on board to its list of public exposures to the disease.

The centre added three flights to its list on Monday and two more on Tuesday.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Nov. 23: WestJet flight 3101 from Calgary to Fort St. John (rows not reported)

Nov. 26: Flair flight 8513 from Toronto to Vancouver, via Saskatoon (rows 26 to 32)

Dec. 3: WestJet flight 141 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows five to 11)

Dec. 4: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 4: Air Canada flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows one to three)

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing. Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, but health officials across Canada have been advising against non-essential travel during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact people who were on flights with COVID-19 cases on board. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.