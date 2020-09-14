VANCOUVER -- Travellers on two more recent trips through Vancouver are being warned of possible COVID-19 exposure on their flights.

The BC Centre for Disease Control posted details about the flights on Sunday.

The first flight added to the list landed in Vancouver on Sept. 6, after leaving from Montreal. That trip was Air Canada flight 305, and passengers seated in rows 38 to 42 may be at a higher risk of exposure, the BCCDC says.

The second flight left from Vancouver on Sept. 9 and travelled to Toronto. Passengers on Air Canada flight 122, especially those seated in rows 38 to 41, are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

More than a dozen flights have been added to the BCCDC's exposure warning list so far this month. In August, more than 80 trips were added to provincial and federal warning lists.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.