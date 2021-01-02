More flights involving B.C. airports added to COVID-19 exposures list
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Petition calls to extend holiday break for B.C. students amid concerns about new COVID-19 variant
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Figures show how working from home transformed Metro Vancouver transportation in 2020
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Latest map of COVID-19 cases in B.C. suggests decreasing transmission, but hotspots remain
Vancouver police shut down private party with 100 attendees on New Year's Eve
VPD officers stand by as hundreds gather for NYE dance party in downtown Vancouver
Could B.C. face further COVID-related restrictions? Here's the top doctor's answer
'Precautionary' COVID-19 outbreak declared at B.C. hospital after 6 people test positive
Party host arrested on Christmas Day for repeated COVID-19 order violations in Vancouver