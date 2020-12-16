VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen additional flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of exposures to the disease.

The BCCDC added eight of the flights to the list Tuesday evening and nine more Wednesday morning.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Dec. 7: North Cariboo Air flight 1545 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows four to 10)

Dec. 8: Air Canada flight 124 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 18 to 24)

Dec. 8: Air Canada flight 251 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 8: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8081 from Vancouver to Victoria (rows not reported)

Dec. 8: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8195 from Kamloops to Vancouver (rows three to nine)

Dec. 8: Alaska Airlines/Horizon flight 2266 from Seattle to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Dec. 10: Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 12 to 18)

Dec. 10: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8069 from Vancouver to Victoria (rows two to eight)

Dec. 10: Air Canada flight 855 from London to Vancouver (rows 35 to 42)

Dec. 10: WestJet flight 129 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows seven to 13)

Dec. 11: Cathay Pacific flight 837 from Vancouver to Hong Kong (rows eight to 14)

Dec. 11: Air Canada flight 63 from Vancouver to Seoul (rows 24 to 30 and 34 to 40)

Dec. 11: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 23 to 28)

Dec. 11: Air Canada flight 128 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 20 to 26 and 32 to 38)

Dec. 11: Air Canada flight 201 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 4 and 12 to 15)

Dec. 11: Air Canada flight 223 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

Dec. 11: Air Canada flight 566 from Vancouver to San Francisco (rows 24 to 31)

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days after landing. Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate, but public health officials across Canada have been recommending against non-essential travel during the pandemic's ongoing second wave.

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Health officials in B.C. do not directly contact people who were on flights with COVID-19 cases on board. Instead, flights with confirmed cases are listed on the BCCDC website.