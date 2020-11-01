VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several more flights that landed at B.C. airports to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The BCCDC added four trips to the list Saturday evening:

Oct. 18: Flair flight 8186 from Edmonton to Prince George (rows not reported)

Oct. 23: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 19 to 25)

Oct. 23: WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows four to 10)

Oct. 28: WestJet flight 725 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows four to eight)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and self-isolate and seek testing if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the disease.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.