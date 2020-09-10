VANCOUVER -- The BC Centre for Disease Control has added two more flights to its COVID-19 exposure list.

The first flight was Flair Airlines 8101 from Vancouver to Edmonton on Aug. 30. Passengers seated in rows 17 to 23 may have a higher risk of exposure because of their proximity to the case, according to the BCCDC.

The second was Air Canada flight 295 from Winnipeg to Vancouver on Sept. 5. Those seated in rows 19 to 25 may have a higher risk of exposure.

Anyone who was a passenger on those flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Health authorities now provide updates on flights with confirmed cases and post notices online.

On Tuesday, the BCCDC added eight domestic flights to its warning list.