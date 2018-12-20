

CTV Vancouver





Another powerful windstorm is heading for B.C.'s South Coast, triggering new weather warnings and forcing a number of ferry cancellations.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada warned it's expecting strong gusts capable of causing property damage as a low pressure system approaches the region.

"This will be a significant windstorm likely causing widespread damage," the weather agency said in a warning.

By 8:30 a.m., BC Ferries had already halted several sailings from Tsawwassen, Victoria, Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay and other terminals as a result of the wind.

The conditions could wreak havoc on some people's travel plans, as many South Coast residents are already preparing to head out for an early start to the holidays.

Environment Canada predicted the wind would get more powerful in the afternoon, forecasting winds of up to 90 km/h in parts of Metro Vancouver with gusts "likely above 100 km/h" before conditions ease up in the evening.

A number of other warnings have also been issued for the Fraser Valley. In the western part of the region, Environment Canada said Abbotsford would be hit by howling winds of 70 to 90 km/h Thursday afternoon. Further east, the weather agency said Hope could see heavy rain in excess of 5 cm by Thursday night.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, with both stretches expected to see dozens of centimentres of snow by Friday morning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions," Environment Canada said in an alert.

To receive Environment Canada weather warnings and alerts straight to your phone, download CTV Vancouver's free Weather Watch app. Click here for more information, including how to download.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott