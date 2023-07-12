More evacuations, alerts, as difficult wildfire season in B.C., Yukon continues

Vancouver -

At least 12 new evacuation orders or alerts have been issued over the last day in British Columbia as lightning storms and drought conditions add to the challenge of fighting hundreds of wildfires.

The orders and alerts cover thousands of hectares of land mainly in the Prince George and Northwest fire centres.

The BC Wildfire Service says just over two-thirds of the province's roughly 330 fires are raging in those two centres.

Flames are not threatening any large communities but an additional evacuation order has been issued for the fire just east of the Village of Burns Lake and evacuations are also posted for a number of properties outside Houston.

Yukon officials say the blaze west of Whitehorse has grown to 14 square kilometres and crews are protecting the Alaska Highway and homes on the northern flank while building guards to ensure flames cannot move closer to the city.

Environment Canada has posted air-quality statements for much of central and northern B.C. and parts of Yukon as far north as Faro, with conditions not expected to ease for at least the next day or two.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.