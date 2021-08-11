VANCOUVER -- The BC Wildfire Service says it has encountered several drones in the past few days flying illegally over wildfires and putting the lives of firefighters at risk.

The service says aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles have been flying in restricted airspace over a complex of wildfires in the Interior.

It says the area around an active wildfire has an automatic airspace restriction of five nautical miles or 9.2 kilometres around the fire and up 915 metres vertically.

The wildfire service is asking anyone who sees illegal aircraft in a fire zone to report them to police, adding they can delay aerial firefighting efforts or cause deadly collisions.