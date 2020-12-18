VANCOUVER -- Several more COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted by parent companies of B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies.

Loblaws and Sobeys both posted notices over the past few days about possible exposures at some of their stores.

The latest exposures are for:

Safeway at 3410 Kingsway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 13; the employee last worked on Dec. 10.

Thrifty Foods at 2720 Mill Bay Rd. in Mill Bay. A notice was posted on Dec. 13; the employee last worked on Dec. 6.

Safeway at 697 Bernard Ave. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on Dec. 14; the employee last worked on Dec. 11.

FreshCo at 6140 Blundell Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on Dec. 15; the employee last worked on Dec. 10.

Independent Grocery at 1835 Gordon Dr. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on Dec. 15; the employee last worked on Dec. 10.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 6508 East Hastings St. in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Dec. 15; the employee last worked on Dec. 6.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3000 Lougheed Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Dec. 16; the employee last worked on Dec. 12.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Dec. 16; the employee last worked on Dec. 9.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3020 Louie Dr. in West Kelowna. A notice was posted on Dec. 16; the employee last worked on Dec. 10.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19800 Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows. A notice was posted on Dec. 17; the employee last worked on Dec. 12.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post these notices in an effort to remain transparent.

Some other companies, like London Drugs and Save on Foods only post exposure notices when directed to do so by health authorities.

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.