VANCOUVER -- Several more COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted for B.C. grocery stores and a pharmacy, with some of the notices involving multiple employees.

Parent company Loblaws posted an exposure notice on Thursday for the Shoppers Drug Mart in Whistler on Blackcomb Way. There, three team members tested positive for the disease. Loblaws says the employees worked their last shifts on Oct. 28 and Oct. 31.

In Langley, Loblaws says, two team members at the Real Canadian Superstore on Willowbrook Drive recently tested positive for COVID-19. In that case, the employees last worked on Oct. 24 and 25.

Finally, in Surrey, another team member at the Real Canadian Superstore at 14560 104 Ave. has COVID-19, Loblaws says. The company posted a notice on Wednesday about one employee – who last worked on Oct. 30 – testing positive. But on Friday, Loblaws added to that notice, saying a second employee at that location recently got COVID-19. That second employee last worked on Nov. 3.

"In all of our stores, we encourage our colleagues and employees to wear masks, particularly where physical distancing is not always possible," Loblaws says on its website.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores."

Loblaws has posted eight exposure notices so far this month.