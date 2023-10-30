More cold-weather records broken in B.C.

Seven weather records fell in B.C. Sunday as a cold snap continues to send temperatures plunging.

Seven communities saw their chilliest Oct. 29 on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"An unseasonably cold airmass remains over the province, resulting in several broken record low temperatures," the weather service said in an online update.

The oldest records to fall were from 1991, broken in Squamish and Osoyoos. The first community saw the mercury drop to -3.8 C, breaking the previous record of -2.5. In the second city, the new record was -6.2 and the old one was -4.7 C.

Gibsons and Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast also continued to see sub-zero temperatures, both recording lows of -1.5 C.

On the Central Coast, Bella Bella set a record of -4.4 C, more than two degrees colder than the -2 C seen in 2006. In Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, the new low was -3.7 C, also breaking the previous record -2.0 C which was set in 2013.

The final city to break a record was Penticton. Sunday's low temperature was -9.3 C, breaking the 2019 record of -8.7 C

Sunday marked the fourth day in a row of record-breaking cold in communities across the province.