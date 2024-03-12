More changes coming to reduce overpass crashes in B.C.
The B.C. government is making another move when it comes to vehicles striking overpasses and other infrastructure in the province.
On Tuesday, the minister of transportation and infrastructure is scheduled to make an announcement about measures to reduce crashes involving commercial vehicles and infrastructure.
The additional measures come just weeks after the province announced the license suspension of Chohan Freight Forwarders, which had multiple incidents over the last two years.
In early December, the province announced it was going to crack down on the issues after around 30 incidents were recorded since 2021. The ministry outlined the province's plans to deter those costly and dangerous crashes, including a fine increase to $575 for over-height vehicles.
The previous penalty was $115, making B.C.'s new fine the highest of its kind in Canada, according to officials.
Rob Fleming, the minister of transportation and infrastructure, will be joined by Dave Earle, the president and CEO of the BC Trucking Association, at noon to make the announcement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
