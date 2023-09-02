More care home residents returning to wildfire-ravaged Okanagan, Interior Health says

About 200 residents of two long-term care facilities in the Kelowna area will begin returning home this weekend, Interior Health said.

Brandt’s Creek Mews in Kelowna and Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna were evacuated along with thousands of other properties two weeks ago when wildfires threatened cities on both sides of Okanagan Lake.

A total of 861 residents from nine care homes—eight in the Okanagan and one in the Shuswap—were evacuated due to fires, Interior Health director of communications Michaela Swan told CTV News.

As of Saturday, 442 patients have already been able to return home to five facilities, she said, with the two additional care homes facilitating returns this weekend.

The seniors were placed in care homes in neighbouring communities as well as in the Vancouver Coastal and Northern Health authorities. Some were taken in by family.

A final two care homes remain under evacuation alerts, and patients won’t be brought back until they are lifted.

“We don’t bring our residents home until they’re truly not going to have to evacuate again,” Swan explained. “We only want to have to do this once because of the impacts on residents.”

Interior Health said “repatriation will occur gradually and carefully to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes.”

“Bringing residents home takes just as much work as it did to get them out,” Swan said. She explained the process involves “many hands” to make sure all the patients’ varying care needs are met.

“This has been a really trying time for our seniors as well as their families,” Swan said, adding that the health authority will work on getting everyone home as soon as it is safe to do so.

Interior Health said families will be notified directly when their loved ones are moved back.

For anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s location, the health authority has set up a phone line at 1-833-469-9800. The line is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Messages left after hours will get a call back.