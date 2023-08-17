More BC Ferries sailings cancelled Thursday due to lack of staff, engine issues

Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.

Four sailings to and from Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo will be scrapped throughout the day. According to BC Ferries, the boat was pulled from service Wednesday afternoon after the Coastal Renaissance experienced mechanical difficulty with its main engine.

The 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. sailings from Duke Point to Tsawwassen were cancelled and the 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. boats going back have also been removed from service.

BC Ferries says other sailings on this route are expected to continue as scheduled and customers will be notified if space is available on alternate sailings. Refunds will also be available.

Late last month, the Coastal Renaissance was taken out of service by an unspecified engine issue.

BC Ferries has also seen staffing shortages become a growing problem that has cancelled more sailings on Thursday.

The ferry service said late Wednesday night that the 9:30 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. sailings to and from the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver were cancelled due to a lack of staff.

“As BC Ferries has been unsuccessful in securing the required number of crew on the Queen of Coquitlam,” BC Ferries wrote on its website.

BC Ferries went on to say that they are working on finding replacements, but if unsuccessful the 11:45 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. sailings to and from Horeshoe Bay and Langdale will also be cancelled.