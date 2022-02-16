More B.C. seniors in long-term care being given antipsychotics: report

Two people rest their hands together in an undated stock photo. (Pixabay) Two people rest their hands together in an undated stock photo. (Pixabay)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener