More B.C. seniors in long-term care being given antipsychotics: report
Some troubling findings have emerged in a new report looking at seniors in B.C.
The Monitoring Seniors Services 2021 report found the use of antipsychotics in long-term care is on the rise. The proportion of residents taking antipsychotic medications without a diagnosis of psychosis increased by seven per cent, to 27 per cent, between March 2020 and March 2021.
Overall, antipsychotic medications were given to 33 per cent of long-term care residents in B.C., an eight per cent increase over the previous year. By comparison, 29 per cent of long-term care residents are on the medications nationwide.
“We are continuing to measure it and we need to be aggressively managing that number down,” said Seniors Advocate Isobel MacKenzie.
The report also found the number of complaints to the Patient Care Quality Office went up 75 per cent in long-term care, although licensing officers received seven per cent fewer complaints.
MacKenzie said on the positive side, registered health-care employees increased but many job vacancies also increased.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
