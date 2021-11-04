More B.C. school boards, including Vancouver's, opt not to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for staff

VANCOUVER -

The Vancouver School Board is the latest district to announce it will not require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The VSB posted a statement on its website Thursday saying the decision was made "after careful consideration," but did not provide details on what the determining factors were.

The board said only that it considered a "full range of possible implications."

The Abbotsford School District made a similar proclamation, saying Wednesday it would not require proof of vaccination for its staff.

Earlier this week, school districts in Surrey and New Westminster also declined to impose a mandate.

The provincial government has been asked by some, including a union representing teachers, to enact a mandate across B.C., but instead has deferred the decision to the individual boards.