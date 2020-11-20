VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The BCCDC added a dozen flights to the list Thursday, most of which landed at Vancouver International Airport.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Nov. 5: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 42 to 45)

Nov. 5: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8183 from Vancouver to Fort St. John (rows four to 10)

Nov. 9: Air Canada flight 854 from Vancouver to London (rows 37 to 43)

Nov. 9: Swoop flight 207 from Edmonton to Abbotsford (rows 16 to 22)

Nov. 9: United Airlines flight 1641 from Denver to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Nov. 11: Alaska Airlines flight 3304 from Seattle to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Nov. 13: Air Canada flight 222 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 22 to 28)

Nov. 13: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Nov. 14: Air Canada flight 561 from San Francisco to Vancouver (rows 12 to 17)

Nov. 16: Air Canada flight 209 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27)

Nov. 16: Air Canada flight 341 from Ottawa to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

Nov. 16: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8280 from Vancouver to Prince Rupert (rows nine to 12)

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers seated in the listed rows are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Travellers arriving in B.C. from other countries are required to self-isolate for two weeks upon their arrival. Passengers on domestic flights with COVID-19 cases on board are not required to self-isolate.

Health officials in B.C. do not directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.