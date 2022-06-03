Moose calves reunited with mother in B.C.'s Interior

A pair of moose calves have been safely reunited with their mother after winding up on the wrong side of the fence at a school in B.C.'s Interior on Thursday morning.

The BC Conservation Officer Service took to social media to share the happy news after the calves were spotted separated from their mother by staff at a school in Smithers.

"Conservation officers attended and safely reunited the trio," the tweet reads.

Anyone who is concerned about the well-being of wildlife is asked to call conservation officers at 877-952-7277.