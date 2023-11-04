Money lost to 2 recent bail scams in Chilliwack, RCMP say

Mounties in Chilliwack are warning the public after two recent cases of bail scams in their city.

The scams, which usually target seniors, begin with a phone call telling the victim a grandchild or other loved one is in legal trouble. The caller then demands a large sum of money from the victim that will supposedly be used to pay "bail."

Police agencies across B.C. have warned about an uptick in these types of scams in recent years, and hundreds of thousands of dollars have been lost to them.

Chilliwack RCMP did not specify in a news release exactly where or when the recent cases in their jurisdiction occurred, nor did they say how much money was lost.

In each case, someone involved in the scam visited the victim's home to collect the money, police said.

"This is a recurring scam and it is important for everyone to discuss these types of scams with their loved ones, especially seniors who are far too often the target of these types of frauds," said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, in the news release.

The investigation into the recent Chilliwack incidents is ongoing, police said, adding that no arrests have been made.

Mounties advise anyone unsure if a person they're speaking to on the phone is a real police officer to hang up and call their local police directly.

Attempted scams in which no money is lost should be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 888-495-8501, police said.

"Canadian government agencies such as police or agencies related to the court system, will never phone individuals to demand cash or any other form of payment," Mounties said in their release.

"If this request is demanded of you, know it is likely a scam."