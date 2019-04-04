

A petition to ban smoking in condos and other multi-unit dwellings is being presented Thursday in the B.C. legislature.

Langley resident Naomi Baker started the petition last year after realizing there was second-hand smoke wafting in her home and being inhaled by her newborn baby.

"Here we are with this beautiful baby, this innocent child, and literally she has been living in a home exposed to poisonous toxic fumes every day of her life – never mind while she was growing inside me," Baker told CTV News back in January.

Baker said she's been speaking with Mary Polak, and is planning to meet with the BC Liberal MLA on Thursday before her petition is presented at the legislature.

Baker's petition, which has been signed more than 15,000 times, calls on the province to make multi-unit dwellings such as condos and apartments smoke-free.

Currently, smoking is allowed in any shared building by default unless a strata or tenancy agreement states otherwise.

Baker said she complained to her strata again and again to get the issue addressed locally, but saw little progress. The strata passed a bylaw banning smoking in common areas back in 2017, but Baker said that only made their situation worse because people stopped smoking on balconies and began smoking more indoors.