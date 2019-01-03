

CTV Vancouver





Police say a mother and her two young children who were found suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning last week in Abbotsford, B.C. are all expected to survive.

Passersby found the family unconscious inside a Toyota Corolla that was stopped on a rural road on Boxing Day, and paramedics rushed the victims to hospital in critical condition.

Over a week later, Abbotsford police confirmed "the prognosis for all victims is positive." The mother and one of her children were released from hospital Thursday, and the other child, who is only three years old, is expected to be released next week.

The cause of the carbon monoxide poisoning has not been determined, but Asst. Chief Craig Bird of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service noted exhaust can sometimes start leaking into cars unbeknownst to the people inside.

"Prolonged exposure can lead to death," Bird said in a statement. "If you suspect your vehicle has an exhaust leak, please take it to a certified mechanic for inspection and repair."

Vehicular carbon monoxide poisoning happens more commonly when people leave a car running in an enclosed area, Bird added.

The family's Corolla was discovered near Clayburn and Seldon roads at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 26. Police initially thought the car had crashed, but later determined the driver had pulled over to the side of the road and the vehicle had come to a rest against a guard rail.

Carbon monoxide is both colourless and odourless. Last month, 13 people were sent to hospital following a carbon monoxide leak at a Vancouver office building.