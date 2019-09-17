The beer is flowing from the burnished silver taps, and today one of the largest beer companies in the world officially opened the doors to a brand-new Canadian brewery.

Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery can be found along Elder Avenue in Chilliwack, and it’s hard to miss: the brewer invested in a 36-acre plot of land for its new work site, just off the Trans-Canada Highway and about 35 kilometres away from the nearest U.S. border crossing.

“This new brewery that we’re opening today continues our heritage as Canada’s oldest brewer with our newest brewery, with our continued commitment to our communities where we operate, where we live, work and play,” said Andrew Molson, Chairman of the Molson Coors Brewing Company Board.

“I really look forward to raising a glass of Molson Canadian, brewed right here in the Fraser Valley, in Chilliwack, with you today,” he said contentedly.

Company spokesperson Matt Hook told the crowd of politicians, employees and stakeholders gathered over 1,000 jobs were created in the Chilliwack area over the course of the new brewery’s construction.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the hundreds of contractors and suppliers that not only brought the jobs to the local area, but committed themselves to the preparation and construction of this wonderful brewery,” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday morning. “We thank you all.”

North America’s self-proclaimed oldest brewers chose the Chilliwack site after selling their iconic Burrard Street brewery in 2016. The new brewery uses 40 per cent less water and 20 per cent less energy than the former, what Hook called “a huge leap forward” for the company’s green goals.

“Sustainability is the cornerstone of Molson Coors environmental stewardship program … these achievements further us on our journey to contribute to the UN sustainability development goals,” he noted.