VANCOUVER -- Mounties in the British Columbia Interior have arrested two men who they say threw Molotov cocktails into a home early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in Revelstoke, according to a news release from Revelstoke RCMP.

Police said an occupant of the residence in the 1100 block of 4 Street East was home at the time the projectiles were thrown. That person was able to extinguish the flames before they could spread to the rest of the building, police said.

Two men from Revelstoke, ages 36 and 34, were arrested later in the morning, after returning to the scene of the attempted arson, police said.

The suspects remain in police custody, but have not yet been charged, according to RCMP.

Officers remained at the scene Thursday for further investigation, and police asked anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them at 250-837-5255.