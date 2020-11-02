VANCOUVER -- Every year we take part in the act of remembrance and wear a poppy in memory of our veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice.

HSBC Bank Canada, in partnership with the Legion, is modernizing poppy box donations and offering a new option to donors.

Physical poppy lapel pin donation boxes have always only accepted cash.

The new HSBC Pay Tribute boxes offer a contactless payment solution.

Originally the boxes were designed to be worn by volunteers and veterans or left unmanned at retailers without the risk of theft.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on contactless payment so this now offers a safe way to support this important campaign.

The HSBC Pay Tribute Donation box works with tap enabled cards or Apple Pay digital wallet.

Donors simply tap or hold a contactless payment card on the glowing poppy.

The box will flash white and then when you see the poppy turn green, you know the transaction is complete.

Poppies are free, but the legion asks for a donation of $2.

For those wishing to donate $10, then you must tap five times.

All funds raised through the HSBC Pay Tribute donation boxes are distributed similarly as those raised through traditional methods.

According to the Royal Canadian Legion, poppy funds support current and past members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Amongst the traditional poppy boxes found coast to coast, a total of 250 HSBC Pay Tribute donation boxes have been distributed nationally.

If you would like to find a Pay Tribute donation box near you, go to hsbc.ca/PayTribute.