VANCOUVER -- If you've recently spotted a red mobility scooter with a "honk if you love Neil Diamond" sticker on its bumper, it may have been stolen from a Lower Mainland woman.

Abbotsford police say the missing scooter belongs to a woman living with MS and that it was taken on the night of Nov. 30.

The woman lives on Wren Crescent near Maclure Road and police say the "shiny red" mobility scooter was stolen from her garage.

"Granted, the garage was left open by mistake by the home owner, but the open door was not an invitation to you to take the Shoprider Trailblazer scooter," Abbotsford police said in an open letter to the alleged thief.

"What you didn’t know was that the owner, a 65-year-old Abbotsford resident, suffers from MS. The MS has severely limited her mobility, and she relies on this scooter for transportation. She kindly requests that her scooter be returned."

Police say the woman's scooter has a Canucks Fin mascot sticker on the bumper along with the Neil Diamond one.

Anyone with information about where the scooter might be is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 so it can be picked up.