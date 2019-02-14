

CTV Vancouver





An MLA from B.C.'s ride-hailing committee has asked the province's Conflict of Interest Commissioner for advice after it was revealed his father is a taxi driver.

Ravi Kahlon came under fire Wednesday after the BC Liberals learned his dad, Navroop Kahlon, has a taxi licence and works with Bluebird Cabs in Victoria.

As part of a nine-member legislative committee, the NDP MLA from Delta-North is tasked with making recommendations around ride-hailing, a service that poses a threat to his father's industry.

On Wednesday night, Kahlon sent a letter to the Office of the Conflict of Interest Commissioner seeking clarification on "a perceived conflict of interest."

"I have been engaging in that work in good faith and in the interests of the people of British Columbia, as I always do," he wrote. "I am writing to ensure I am in full compliance with all rules and policies."

Kahlon said he will accept any recommendations the commissioner makes.

The BC Liberals sent a separate but similar request to the commissioner on the same day.

Kahlon also spoke to reporters at the legislature Wednesday, denying he's in a conflict and noting the committee does not have decision-making authority.

"I support ride-hailing," Kahlon said. "For me, it's about being a member of a nine-person committee that's looking at recommendations, and what those decisions are will be made by the minister."

He admitted he did not reveal his father's job to Transportation Minister Claire Trevena, but said his dad is retiring in two months.

The Liberals' Jas Johal said the MLA's answers don't pass "the smell test," however, and called for Kahlon to step down from the committee.

"You have a family member who directly owns a cab, whose price of a licence could be dropping significantly because of your recommendations – that's just plain wrong," Johal said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan