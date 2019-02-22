

The Canadian Press





Update: The Mission School District has announced its ending classes early Friday due to worsening road conditions. Elementary buses will be picking students up around noon, with middle and secondary school pickups to follow afterward.

The district said school staff will remain on the premises until all the students are gone.

More to come...

VANCOUVER - Residents of Vancouver and parts of Vancouver Island are bracing for another wintry blast with Environment Canada calling for snow accumulations of between five and 15 centimetres.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The weather office predicts North and West Vancouver as well as Metro Vancouver's northeastern municipalities could receive the heaviest dumps before the system moves through later on Friday.

Avalanche Canada is maintaining a special avalanche advisory for mountains across the south coast and Vancouver Island, rating the risk as high.

Avalanche Canada's website says Friday's short, intense storm could drop up to 30 centimetres of snow in the backcountry, and it won't bond well to lower levels of the snowpack.

Forecasters warn that persistent slab avalanches are likely.