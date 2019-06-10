The superintendent of Mission Public Schools says his office could have done a better job working with the family of a teen boy who went to the hospital with a concussion after being repeatedly punched and kicked while on lunch break from Mission Secondary.

"We feel like we've let the family down," said Angus Wilson.

The violence took place on Thursday, off school grounds. A video shows one boy repeatedly punching another, up to seven times, including several punches and a kick while the defenseless teen is prone on the ground.

"Obviously, it's incredibly upsetting," said Wilson. "Obviously nobody gets into teaching to watch children fight each other or get hurt."

The injured boy’s family was not notified until after 4 p.m., more than three hours after the incident.

"There were two more classes left of school, and my son sat through both of those classes with a concussion and a head injury, and to me it is absolutely unacceptable," said Nicole Townsend, the injured boy’s mother.

Townsend also expressed disappointment nobody from Mission Public Schools head office reached out to her, something Wilson acknowledges should have happened, even though he was out of the office that day.

"We have to do a better job of making email contact…or indeed the assistant superintendent was sitting next door…somebody could have worked with her on Friday," he said.

Wilson met with the boy’s family Monday morning, and afterwards Townsend said it was a satisfactory meeting and expressed optimism the district would take appropriate action.

Citing privacy concerns, the school district won’t say what punishment the boy who threw the punches and kick could face.

In the video, other teens can be heard encouraging the violence.

"There are some people that are likely what we call 'fire starters'…people that kind of poke at other people to stimulate an event," said Wilson. "And then you’ve got a lot of people standing around watching, maybe goading on, and that’s also something that’s upsetting and concerning that we need to address."

Asked if those other students could also face discipline, Wilson said behaviours like that can be difficult to prove.

"If we have information or evidence that shows somebody orchestrated or supported an incident like this, we will pursue it," said Wilson.

"The trick of course is getting enough information to have something to go on. I know that’s a challenge for the school district and also for the RCMP."

The injured boy’s mother says police are investigating the incident and the family would like to see criminal charges.

In the meantime, the injured boy will miss at least a week of school while dealing with the effects of the concussion.