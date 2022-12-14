Mission RCMP asks public to keep distance from unfolding incident, IHIT deployed

Mission RCMP

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Pedestrian Struck in London’s southwest end

    Witnesses say a female pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at Commissioners Road West where it intersects with Andover Drive to the south and Beachwood Avenue to the north.

    Police and EMS at Commissioners Road west near Andover Drive where a pedestrian was struck on Dec. 14, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • IN PHOTOS

    IN PHOTOS | Did you catch the sunrise this morning?

    People across southwestern Ontario were treated to a spectacular sunrise on Wednesday morning. The sunrise was complete by 7:48 a.m. in the London area with a clear and sunny sky on the way for the day.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener