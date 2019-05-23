Missing youths from New Westminster found safe
CTV News Vancouver
Two middle-schoolers who went missing from New Westminster this week have been found safe.
Police said the 11-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were located on Thursday, one day after they disappeared.
Authorities said they never had any evidence the children were in serious trouble, but that they were still concerned for their well-being given their ages.