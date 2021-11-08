Missing youth: 1 found safe; police still searching for 2nd from New Westminster

Vancouver -

Police in Metro Vancouver say one minor reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, but they're still looking for another.

Surrey Mounties issued a notice about a 13-year-old who was reported missing on Nov. 7. In an update Friday, Mounties said she was found safe and her name and photo have since been removed from this article.

However, Kai-Lee Robins, whose age the New Westminster Police Department did not provide, was still missing as of Nov. 9. She was last seen on Nov. 4 on Nootka Street, close to Hume Park.

“Kai-Lee was last seen wearing a white Nike brand hooded sweatshirt, white Nike brand pants, and a black L.A. Lakers baseball cap,” reads a statement from Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

Robins is described as white, standing 5’1” tall, with a slim build. She may be wearing a “wavy platinum blonde wig or a pink wig,” say police.

She is known to use taxis and ride-sharing services, and frequents New Westminster, Burnaby and Vancouver.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.