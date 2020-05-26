VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver senior missing overnight was found safe Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking news update. Original story follows.

A search is growing Tuesday for a missing senior with dementia last seen near her Richmond, B.C., home the day before.

According to RCMP, 75-year-old Margaret Taylor was last seen near around 12:45 p.m. Monday near her home at on Railway Avenue near Steveston Highway.

Police, search and rescue and family members were part of a ground search Monday, but Mounties say the search efforts near her home didn't lead to any sign of the senior.

Her son, Tom Taylor, said he drove to Richmond overnight from Prince George.

"I have a belief now she is going to be tired, probably not very responsive. She has quite the Alzheimer's and dementia," he told CTV News.

"She tends to be very sweet, very polite, but she gets very quiet when she's stressed. People may be calling her name and she may not even still answer."

He says his mother has several health issues, including fibromyalgia and arthritis, so she moves quite slowly.

"Look in your bushes, look in your backyards," Taylor said. "She may have just hobbled up somewhere and is just waiting."

South Fraser Search and Rescue is being assisted Tuesday by volunteers from North Shore Rescue, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Search and Rescue.

South Fraser SAR says part of the search will involve watercraft.

Taylor says his mother doesn't leave the house very often, and usually only goes to a nearby mailbox.

Community members have also been helping, looking through yards and streets and tracking their search areas through a spreadsheet.

Taylor is about five feet tall and was last seen wearing a red shirt with a black sweater, black pants, and possibly beige slippers. Police say she walks with a noticeable limp.

The search for Taylor comes just days after the disappearance of a missing Delta senior with dementia ended in tragedy.

The body of Jarnail Sanghera was found Sunday, nine days after he went missing after heading out on a walk.

An online petition has now been started by Sanghera's family, calling for the creation of a provincial silver alert system that would help notify the public when vulnerable seniors, such as those with dementia, go missing.

A citizen-run silver alert system is currently in place in B.C.

As of Tuesday morning, the petition had been signed by more than 6,000 people.

In Richmond, Tom Taylor says his family, including his father, who lives with his mom, is remaining hopeful for a safe outcome.

"We are all relying on the community and the way it's behaving, that we're going to have a successful ending here," he said. "Just a big thanks to anyone that puts any kind of effort into this. We greatly appreciate it."