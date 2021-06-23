VANCOUVER -- Family members who've taken on the search for a missing woman say they found the 54-year-old's waders on the B.C. shoreline this week.

Wenyan Lan's sister told CTV News in an email Tuesday night that the chest waders were found on the shoreline north of where the Surrey resident's vehicle was found last week.

The waders, found in a spot near the south end of 64 Street in Delta, were identified by Lan's husband as hers, Wenyan's sister, Wendy, said.

Tuesday's search party involving Wendy, who has travelled from the U.S. to take part, began close to the high tide level at Beach Grove Park, and went north.

"We are grateful to a woman walking the beach along the way who emphasized that we search beyond the bend in the shoreline," Wendy said.

Police were called when the discovery was made, and a team of officers was brought in to search the area. They were aided from above by a drone and a helicopter crew, and from the water by a team on a Coast Guard hovercraft, Wendy said.

But Wenyan remains a missing person.

Her family says they have "only the highest respect and thanks" to those taking part in the search, including members of the Delta Police Department.

She was reported missing on June 14, after failing to return from a trip to trap crabs and dig for clams.

Police said it appeared she planned to go from her home in Surrey to the Tsawwassen area late that morning or in the afternoon, and her vehicle was found at Centennial Beach that day.

The Delta Police Department had no further updates Wednesday, other than to confirm the response Wendy described following the discovery of the chest waders.

The department said it continues to work with counterparts in other jurisdictions in Metro Vancouver and the U.S. to co-ordinate their search efforts, as well as search-and-rescue members.

The day Wenyan went missing, several teams were involved in the search, which was conducted through the night on land and from the water and air. Officers also canvassed the area looking for any information that could help them find the woman.

Some called to help search even waded out into the water, as the area is known for tidal flats which can have an effect similar to quicksand.

Wenyan has been described as 5'3" and about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing or carrying waders at the time, and it is believed she may have been carrying a net.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Delta police.