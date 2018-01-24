

Police say a Vancouver woman who has been missing for two weeks disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Su Yi Liang, 37, was reported missing by her father on Jan. 10 when she didn't pick up her children from school. When police couldn't find Liang, officers turned it over to the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section.

“Although we are treating this file as a missing person’s investigation and hoping for the best, we have collected evidence that leads us to believe that we won’t find Ms. Liang alive,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

Officers executed a search warrant at Liang's East Vancouver home and took a man in for questioning. That man was later released.

Police have since located Liang's grey electric 2014 BMW that was parked near Rupert Park Pitch and Putt on Jan. 11. Investigators are asking the public for any information on who may have been driving the vehicle before it was parked there.

Liang is described as Asian, 5-3 and about 120 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair and wears glasses.

“We are asking anyone who may have had contact with her, or who has information about her activities leading up to January 10th, to contact our detectives," said Doucette.

Investigators do not believe the public is at risk.

Anyone with information should contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.