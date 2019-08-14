Missing Vancouver senior found, police say
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:46AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 7:02AM PDT
Updated: Police say the missing woman has been found and reunited with her family.
Original story:
Police in Vancouver say they're looking for an elderly woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
Fengnei Wulouan, 87, was last seen just before 3:30 p.m. around West 63rd Avenue and Yukon Street.
Police say she is from Taiwan and doesn't speak much English.
She is described as 5'2" with a slim build and curly black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing glasses, a purple sweater and black pants.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and stay with her until help arrives.