

CTV News Vancouver





Updated: Police say the missing woman has been found and reunited with her family.

Original story:

Police in Vancouver say they're looking for an elderly woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Fengnei Wulouan, 87, was last seen just before 3:30 p.m. around West 63rd Avenue and Yukon Street.

Police say she is from Taiwan and doesn't speak much English.

She is described as 5'2" with a slim build and curly black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing glasses, a purple sweater and black pants.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and stay with her until help arrives.