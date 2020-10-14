VANCOUVER -- Multiple search and rescue crews are continuing to look for a Vancouver man reported missing earlier this week.

Jordan Naterer, 25, was expected at a Thanksgiving dinner Monday but he never showed up. Vancouver police say he was last seen on Oct. 10, leaving his downtown apartment near Seymour and Nelson streets at about 7 a.m.

His vehicle, a black 2016 Honda Civic, was later found at Manning Park's Frosty Mountain Trailhead by the Lightening Lake day use area.

Search crews from Princeton, Hope, Penticton, Chilliwack, Central Valley and Nicola Valley were all called in to look for the missing hiker Tuesday. The search resumed early Wednesday morning.

BC Parks' website rates the Frosty Mountain Trail as "strenuous," with an eight to 10 hour return time.

According to Manning Park Resort, Wednesday morning could see light snow in the area, with snow showers later in the day.

Vancouver police say Naterer is 5'10" and white with fair skin. He has short, brown hair and a slim build. Police say he was last seen wearing black pants and white running shoes and was carrying a large, green backpack.

The licence plate of his Honda Civic is LA248W.

"Those close to him are deeply concerned as his absence is out of character," Vancouver police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Anyone who sees Naterer is asked to call 911 and stay with him until police arrive.