Update: The 12-year-old girl has been located safely.

A 12-year-old girl who requires “essential medication” has been missing since Thursday and her family is concerned.

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Aidan (Zafreen) Dyck.

Dyck was last seen at about 12:45 a.m. in the area of 123 Street and 83 Avenue.

She is described as Middle Eastern, five feet tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and dark wavy hair.

She was last wearing a cream jacket, black tights and black knee-high boots.

Anyone with information about Dyck’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.