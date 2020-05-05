VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP say a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday evening has been found safe.

Mounties released the update on Tuesday afternoon and thanked the public for their support and tips.

The teen was last seen around 5:45 p.m. at Hyland Creek Park in Newton, according to Mounties. He was with his family but went off alone to ride his bike and did not come back.

An RCMP helicopter as well as Surrey Search and Rescue were both involved in looking for the boy on Monday.