Missing Surrey teen in Cookie Monster hoodie found safe
CTV News Vancouver Published Sunday, December 1, 2019 12:35PM PST Last Updated Monday, December 2, 2019 10:56AM PST
VANCOUVER -- A Surrey teenager who disappeared last week while wearing a distinctive Cookie Monster hoodie has been found safe.
The 15-year-old went missing early Friday afternoon in the area of Surrey Central Mall, prompting concerns about her well-being.
On Monday, the RCMP said the teenager has been located and thanked the public for their help finding her.