

CTV Vancouver





More than a dozen search and rescue volunteers responded to a report of a missing snowshoer on Cypress Provincial Park before learning that she had made it home on her own.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, North Shore Rescue was notified that an 18-year-old woman from Mexico got separated from two others as they returned from St. Mark's Summit along the Howe Sound Crest Trail.

The three tourists hiked to the summit to enjoy the sunset, according to search manager Allan McMordie.

"They somehow expected to walk out in the dark with no light. There are just total unprepared people out there and that's where the mistake was," he said.

He said they were not wearing the proper footwear and did not pack the proper gear to withstand one of the coldest nights this season.

"They had nothing to allow them to start a fire, nothing to help keep them warm," he said.

"They didn't keep good group dynamics. The fact that three people got separated five minutes from the top shows they weren't really watching out for each other."

Fifteen volunteers responded to the call and some of them had started to look for her when they found out she made it safely and was already back in downtown Vancouver.

McMordie said the situation is frustrated but they are glad she made it home safely.