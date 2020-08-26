VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say an elderly woman who went missing Tuesday is now home safe.

Vancouver police issued a notice Wednesday morning that 74-year-old Tereza Younan was missing. At about 3:30 p.m., they announced she had been found.

She had last been seen near Haro and Bute streets.

"The (Vancouver Police Department) would like to thank the public for information leading to Mrs. Younan being found," a news release from VPD said.