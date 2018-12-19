

Update: Vancouver police confirm a 76-year-old man who went missing in East Vancouver Tuesday has been found safe and sound.

Previous story: Vancouver police are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia and has Type 1 diabetes.

Authorities said Francois Rodier, 76, was last seen at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and has already missed multiple scheduled doses of insulin for his diabetes.

"Mr. Rodier may be confused or disoriented and is not likely to ask for assistance," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The senior was last spotted walking at a slow pace near Nanaimo and Eton streets in East Vancouver.

Rodier is described as white, fair skinned, 6'2" tall with a medium build, a receding hairline and short, greying hair. He was last seen wearing a thin, blue zip-up jacket, grey pants, white New Balance runners, glasses and a ball cap.

Anyone who sees the senior is asked o call 911 and stay with him until help arrives.