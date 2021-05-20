VANCOUVER -- A missing senior with advanced Alzheimer's disease has been found safe, Vancouver police say.

Maria "Cecilia" Modenesi was reported missing Thursday after disappearing while her husband was running an errand.

Police said the 70-year-old and her husband were at Vancouver City Hall at around 10 a.m. He went inside to pay a bill, and when he came back out, she was gone, officers said.

After hours of searching, police asked the public for help to find Modenesi. Early Friday morning she was still missing, and officers released a more recent photo in hopes that someone would find her.

At 10 a.m., police sent an update to media saying she'd been found and was safe. They did not provide details on her location, or where they believe she spent the night.