VANCOUVER -- A 70-year-old man reported missing Monday needs his medication, Vancouver police said in an advisory to the public.

Officers are asking for the public's help to find Robert Jenkins, who was last seen in the lobby of his West End apartment building at around 4 p.m.

Jenkins, who lives near Broughton and Pendrell streets, has dementia and diabetes, police said Tuesday.

He hasn't taken his required medication, they said.

Jenkins uses a manual wheelchair and has a hard time walking, according to the Vancouver Police Department's advisory.

He's been described as white and 5'7" with a thin build. The VPD says he has thick black hair with sideburns and a beard.

He was last known to be wearing a blue hooded jacket with white shorts and white shoes.

Whoever finds Jenkins is asked to call 911 and wait with him.